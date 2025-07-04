OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,708 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $28,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,459,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,713,000. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,557,000 after buying an additional 38,637 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

DFLV opened at $31.70 on Friday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.92.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.