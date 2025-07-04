OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,241 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF were worth $17,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF by 279.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 460,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,455,000 after acquiring an additional 339,595 shares during the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TGRT opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04. T. Rowe Price Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.63 million, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.13.

About T. Rowe Price Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (TGRT) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TGRT is an actively managed fund that invests in US large-cap companies believed to have strong growth potential

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.