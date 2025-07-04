93,034 Shares in T. Rowe Price Technology ETF (NASDAQ:TTEQ) Acquired by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Technology ETF (NASDAQ:TTEQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 93,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000. T. Rowe Price Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Technology ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Technology ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ TTEQ opened at $29.22 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 million and a PE ratio of 36.82.

About T. Rowe Price Technology ETF

The T. Rowe Price Technology ETF (TTEQ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 28.34m in AUM and 56 holdings. TTEQ is actively managed, seeking long-term capital growth by investing in large-cap technology companies globally and those whose market share is largely based on their technology capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Technology ETF (NASDAQ:TTEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.