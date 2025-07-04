Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,144 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up 1.3% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 752.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,604,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947,263 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,235,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,009 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,168,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,776,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,961,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,688,000 after buying an additional 626,295 shares during the period.

BATS:PAVE opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $46.18.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

