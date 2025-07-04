Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,955 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $18,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rebalance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Truefg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $67.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

