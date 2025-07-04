Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TC Energy Q2 Earnings

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised TC Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cibc World Mkts raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$74.17.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$65.56 on Friday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$46.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. The company has a market cap of C$67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Russell Mahan sold 11,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.22, for a total value of C$802,193.28. Also, Director Susanne Beaton sold 8,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$561,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,141,916. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

