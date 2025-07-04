Novem Group Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Novem Group lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Novem Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Novem Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,969,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,907 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after acquiring an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $628.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $591.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.51. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $629.25.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

