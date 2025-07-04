Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TC Energy Q4 Earnings

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report released on Thursday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). TC Energy had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in TC Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 6,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 13,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in TC Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6142 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.51%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

