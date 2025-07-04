Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for Autoliv Q2 Earnings

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Autoliv in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the auto parts company will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $9.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

Get Autoliv alerts:

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.06.

Autoliv Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of ALV stock opened at $117.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.53.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,146,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,270,000 after purchasing an additional 641,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,483,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,515 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Autoliv by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,382,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,433,000 after acquiring an additional 351,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Autoliv by 14.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,257,000 after acquiring an additional 233,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Autoliv by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,378,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,259,000 after acquiring an additional 59,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $168,437.60. Following the sale, the director owned 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,041.76. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.22%.

Autoliv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 31.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.