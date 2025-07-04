Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 2.4% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $48,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.03. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $61.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.8468 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

