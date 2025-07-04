Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $71,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in CocaCola by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 152,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $306.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.50.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.