Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $13.68 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,545,901,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223,945 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,353 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $98.47 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.79.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.