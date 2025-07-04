Capital One Financial Forecasts MGY Q1 Earnings

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MGY. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.28. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 28.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.1% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after buying an additional 22,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after buying an additional 85,524 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,936,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,273,000 after buying an additional 131,941 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.