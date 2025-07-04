iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Trimmed by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $136.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $105.18 and a 12-month high of $136.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

