OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,794 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $24,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

TFLO opened at $50.49 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

