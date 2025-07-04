Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Holdings Boosted by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,319 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises 8.7% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $22,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGDV. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 473.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,619,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,709,000 after purchasing an additional 86,823 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $40.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.90. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $40.22.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

