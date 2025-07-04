Baker Boyer National Bank Buys 72 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 0.5% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 14.4%

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $239.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $240.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

