Financial Analysis: Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) and Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Helix Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Sand has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and Smart Sand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Energy Solutions Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Smart Sand 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 92.01%. Smart Sand has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.98%. Given Helix Energy Solutions Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Helix Energy Solutions Group is more favorable than Smart Sand.

This table compares Helix Energy Solutions Group and Smart Sand”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Energy Solutions Group $1.36 billion 0.73 $55.64 million $0.55 11.84 Smart Sand $311.37 million 0.27 $2.99 million ($0.54) -3.50

Helix Energy Solutions Group has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Sand. Smart Sand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helix Energy Solutions Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Smart Sand shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.0% of Smart Sand shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Helix Energy Solutions Group and Smart Sand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Energy Solutions Group 6.34% 5.54% 3.24% Smart Sand -7.15% -8.30% -5.86%

Summary

Helix Energy Solutions Group beats Smart Sand on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments. It engages in the installation of flowlines, control umbilicals, and manifold assemblies and risers; trenching and burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. The company also provides well intervention, intervention engineering, and production enhancement services; coiled tubing operations; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and related support services. In addition, it offers reclamation and remediation services; well plug and abandonment services; pipeline, cable and umbilical abandonment services; and site inspections. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing facilities and services; and fast response system, as well as site clearance and subsea support services. Further, it provides offshore oilfield decommissioning and reclamation, project management, engineered solutions, intervention, maintenance, repair, heavy lift, and commercial diving services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, renewable energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc., an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and industrial manufacturers. Smart Sand, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

