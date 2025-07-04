Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $549,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,393,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 240,963 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 382.5% during the first quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $12.54.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

