Financial Contrast: American Lithium Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMLM) vs. 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF)

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium Minerals and 5N Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium Minerals N/A N/A N/A 5N Plus 6.94% 18.49% 6.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of 5N Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of 5N Plus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

American Lithium Minerals has a beta of -1.84, meaning that its stock price is 284% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 5N Plus has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium Minerals $90,000.00 26.04 N/A N/A N/A 5N Plus $289.28 million 2.17 $14.67 million $0.24 29.33

5N Plus has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium Minerals.

Summary

5N Plus beats American Lithium Minerals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc., engages in mineral exploration for lithium and rare earth minerals in the United States. The company's properties include Stonewall Flat Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,250 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin; and Kingman Rare Earth project comprising two individual properties, which include Kingman Feldspar Mine and the Mineral X property. It also holds interest in Silver Peak Lithium, a claystone lithium prospect comprising 24 lode mining claims located in Esmeralda County; and West End Lithium property that comprises 24 lode mining claims located in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Nugget Resources Inc. and changed its name to American Lithium Minerals, Inc. in March 2009. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada..

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells. It also provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, animal feed additives, specialized chemicals, commercial grade metals, alloys, engineered powders, and recycling services. The company serves renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, manufacturing, electronic, consumer, and industrial application markets. 5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

