The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 212 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 212 ($2.89), with a volume of 227556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211.50 ($2.89).

The European Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 196.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 184.73. The stock has a market cap of £830.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.25.

About The European Smaller Companies Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets. The Company invests in equities and other investments for long term, so as to secure its investment objective.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.