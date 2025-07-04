Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 3200320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.
Carnival Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75.
Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Carnival
About Carnival
Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.
