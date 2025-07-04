Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Reaches $0.0659

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $122.43 million and $11.59 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108,851.96 or 0.99822690 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108,480.78 or 0.99648017 BTC.
Enjin Coin Token Profile
Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,907,245,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,857,964,962 tokens. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
