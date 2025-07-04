Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th.

Inv Vk Tr Inv Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VGM opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. Inv Vk Tr Inv has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Institutional Trading of Inv Vk Tr Inv

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inv Vk Tr Inv stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inv Vk Tr Inv

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

