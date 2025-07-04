Inv Vk Invt Ny Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:VTN)

Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th.
Inv Vk Invt Ny Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. Inv Vk Invt Ny has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $11.68.
About Inv Vk Invt Ny
