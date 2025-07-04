Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) COO Gerald Blotz Sells 13,327 Shares of Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) COO Gerald Blotz sold 13,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $569,196.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 209,096 shares in the company, valued at $8,930,490.16. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $43.17 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.57.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $292.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 12.1% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at $1,732,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBSI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

