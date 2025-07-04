Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Sells 4,299 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $719,480.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,628.48. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gail Boxer Marcus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.44, for a total value of $657,760.00.

On Thursday, May 1st, Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $606,440.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $161.50 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of -109.86 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.47.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $501.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.68 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

