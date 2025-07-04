Q3 EPS Estimates for Chord Energy Decreased by Analyst

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Chord Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.59 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.37 EPS.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.44. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $158.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price target on Chord Energy and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.69.

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $104.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.89. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $79.83 and a 52-week high of $181.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 321.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 5,877.8% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chord Energy news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $290,863.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,165.70. This trade represents a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

