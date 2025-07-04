Brokers Set Expectations for Lazard’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lazard in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

LAZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lazard from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of LAZ opened at $50.37 on Friday. Lazard has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $669.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.39 million. Lazard had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lazard by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after buying an additional 381,546 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Lazard by 5.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 166,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth $3,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 69.69%.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

