Courage Miller Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at $77,695,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,020,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,180,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,255 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,499,000. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 9,125.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 586,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 580,119 shares during the last quarter.

ICSH opened at $50.54 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

