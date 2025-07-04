Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Earnings Estimates for Centene

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Centene in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.27. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Centene’s FY2026 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.87.

Centene Trading Down 1.5%

CNC stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at $264,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 322,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Centene by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,464,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

