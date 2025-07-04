D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 274,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,311 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPST opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.78 and a beta of 0.03.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

