Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Greif

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Greif in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.82. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Greif had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Greif from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Greif from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Greif has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $73.16.

Institutional Trading of Greif

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Greif by 104.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ole G. Rosgaard sold 783 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,310. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly Anne Kellermann sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $610,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,838.24. This trade represents a 71.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,985,590 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greif Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

