Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 921.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,286 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,088 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBER opened at $93.46 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $94.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Fox Advisors downgraded Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.85.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

