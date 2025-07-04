Aviance Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 118.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,102,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,130,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,909,000 after acquiring an additional 188,575 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank OZK by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,945,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,162,000 after acquiring an additional 686,775 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,190,000 after acquiring an additional 314,488 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,176,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,942,000 after acquiring an additional 238,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $409.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.20%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

