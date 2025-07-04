Atb Cap Markets Has Negative Outlook of PTEN FY2025 Earnings

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of PTEN opened at $6.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.32. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $32,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 999,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,528.92. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

