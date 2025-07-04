Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AMN Q3 Earnings

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report issued on Wednesday, July 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $689.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

NYSE AMN opened at $21.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $839.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $70.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 107.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,142.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 400.0% in the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

