Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Buys 6,390 Shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,069 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the quarter. Matador Resources accounts for 2.8% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Matador Resources worth $15,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,555,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,375,000 after purchasing an additional 187,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,444,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,313,000 after buying an additional 30,184 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,698,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,824,000 after buying an additional 555,245 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,669,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,952,000 after buying an additional 258,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,517,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,364,000 after buying an additional 1,098,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Matador Resources Company has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.87 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William Thomas Elsener bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 111,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,999.70. This represents a 0.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.86 per share, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 50,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,890.16. This trade represents a 10.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,850 shares of company stock worth $601,103. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

