Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,328 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for approximately 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Aflac worth $36,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,768,000 after buying an additional 47,119 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $104.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,045.28. This represents a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $711,149.60. This trade represents a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

