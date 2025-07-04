Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36,500.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $249.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.04. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $234.11 and a 1-year high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.