Sidoti Csr Weighs in on TNL Mediagene FY2025 Earnings

TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for TNL Mediagene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for TNL Mediagene’s FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised TNL Mediagene to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on TNL Mediagene in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

TNL Mediagene Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of TNL Mediagene stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. TNL Mediagene has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $34.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TNL Mediagene

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TNL Mediagene stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 168,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. TNL Mediagene accounts for 1.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.56% of TNL Mediagene at the end of the most recent quarter.

TNL Mediagene Company Profile

TNL Mediagene engages in digital advertising, integrated marketing, marketing survey, artificial intelligence technology, data analysis, content service platform, and production of audio-visual programs. It operates media, technology, and digital studio businesses primarily in Japan and Taiwan. The company was founded on May 25, 2023 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

