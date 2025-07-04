Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 20,065 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 476,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,065 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $15,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,031,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $41.66.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

