Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $220.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.61 and a 200 day moving average of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.