Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAKE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $65.99.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $927.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 46.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Keith Carango sold 50,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $2,783,560.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,062.88. This trade represents a 70.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,168. This represents a 51.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $7,456,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

