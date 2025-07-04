Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Invests $12.19 Million in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,194,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 531.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 206.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,728,000.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $307.86 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $232.57 and a 1 year high of $308.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

