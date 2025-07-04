D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $11.50 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 150.0% in the first quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 74,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,674,000 after acquiring an additional 44,419 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Honeywell International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 141,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Mizuho lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.29.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of HON stock opened at $240.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

