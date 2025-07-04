Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Senior Officer Noah Buchman Sells 26,871 Shares

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Noah Buchman sold 26,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,003,424.94.

Propel Stock Down 0.1%

PRL stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.75. Propel Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68.

Propel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Propel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Propel from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Propel from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Propel Company Profile

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states.

Featured Articles

