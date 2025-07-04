Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Senior Officer Noah Buchman Sells 26,871 Shares

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Noah Buchman sold 26,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,003,424.94.
Propel Stock Down 0.1%
PRL stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.75. Propel Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68.
Propel Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Propel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.64%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on PRL
Propel Company Profile
Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Propel
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Propel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.