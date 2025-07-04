Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 149,166 Shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,131,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,166 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of PACCAR worth $304,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 37.1% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price target on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

PACCAR stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29. PACCAR Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $118.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other PACCAR news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. The trade was a 62.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

