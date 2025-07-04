Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1733 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of ETO stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

