AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie Sells 62,100 Shares of Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 62,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.41, for a total transaction of C$832,761.00.
Kevin Andrew Mccreadie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 27th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 18,100 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.41, for a total value of C$242,721.00.
- On Monday, May 26th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 21,600 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total value of C$244,080.00.
- On Thursday, May 22nd, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 1,200 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total value of C$13,560.00.
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 3,700 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$41,995.00.
- On Wednesday, May 14th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 3,500 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.85, for a total transaction of C$41,475.00.
- On Monday, May 12th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 60,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.32, for a total transaction of C$679,200.00.
AGF Management Price Performance
Shares of AGF Management stock opened at C$12.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$810.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.89. AGF Management Limited has a 12 month low of C$7.37 and a 12 month high of C$13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About AGF Management
AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.
